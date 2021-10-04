Fremont boys win Columbus Invite

The Fremont boys cross country team placed six runners inside the top 10 as the Tigers ran away with the team title.

Fremont won the team title with 25 points, claiming spots three through seven with their top five runners with just 11 seconds separating the five runners.

Braden Taylor was the first Tiger across the finish line in 16:44.98 to claim third. Nolan Millard followed with a 16:48.15, .83 seconds faster than Carter Waters.

Aaron Ladd logged a 16:55.01 while Juan Gonzalez rounded out Fremont's score with a 16:55.40 for seventh place.

Junior Garcia nabbed Fremont's final top 10 finish, coming in ninth in 17:06.23.

Tyson Baker also finished in the top 15, claiming 12th place with a time of 17:20.78.

The Fremont JV also dominated, taking the team title with 19 points led by a race win by Will Schulz in 17:32.24.

On the girls side, Fremont finished second with 51 team points, five points behind champion Norfolk.

Mia Wagner was the top runner for the Tigers, finishing runner-up with a time of 20:29.05.