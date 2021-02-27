Fremont boys win district opener

The Fremont boys kept their season alive for one more game, taking down Columbus 74-64 Friday night.

A monster second quarter allowed Fremont to reverse an 11-8 deficit into a 32-24 halftime lead.

The Tigers outscored the Discoverers 24-13 in the second fame.

Columbus chipped away at the Tigers lead in the third quarter, trimming the deficit down to five, 51-46.

Fremont kept Columbus at bay in the final frame to secure its fifth win of the season.

Mark Mendoza led the Tigers offensive with 14 points points. Carter Sintek added 13 points and Micah Moore rounded out the trio of Tigers in double-figures with 10 points.

Drew Sellon and Conner Richmond both chipped in nine points.

This is the third Fremont win over Columbus this season.

The Tigers face top seed in the district and No. 1 team in the state Bellevue West at 6 p.m. today at Bellevue West in the district semifinals.

