Fremont boys win Pat Murphy Invite, girls finish runner-up

While Fremont track might be known for its middle and long distance runners, Micah Moore and Tania Gleason are reminding folks that Tigers can be sprinters.

Both Moore and Gleason swept the 100m and 200m—believed to be the first time in meet history that Fremont swept those two events on both the boys and girls side—and ran a leg of a winning relay.

Moore set the new top mark for the meet in the 100m dash, clocking in at 10.82. The senior came back to take the 200m finals in a 22.41.

He was also the opening leg of the Tigers 4x400m relay win alongside Sellon, Taylor and Baker as the group posted a time of 3:27.2.

Adding to his busy day was a fourth place finish in the long jump with a best leap of 20’10”.

Moore’s two first place finishes were part of eight event wins for the Tigers—Fremont produced a top eight finish in every event—allowing the host school to take home the crown with 136.5 team points over Millard North, who finished with 111.

“The kids were fired up to do big things at the home invite on the old track,” said Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon. “We broke out the early 2000’s jerseys to remind them they are connected to the tradition and they had a lot of fun today and some great performances.”

Gleason’s trio of top performances aided the Tigers in earning a runner-up finish behind Lincoln Southwest with 132 points to the Silver Hawks’ 191.5. Fremont and Southwest combined to win 12 of the 17 events with the Tigers capturing seven event wins.

Gleason took home the 100m title in 12.36.

“I felt like I really came out and was really confident,” Gleason said. “I knew I had really good competitors, but I came out and really attacked it.”

She followed it up with a winning time of 25.94 in the 200m—a race that also featured Sydney Glause in second in 26.26 and Ella Cooper in sixth in 27.44.

The Fremont boys streak of podium finishes started with the Tigers 4x800m relay squad.

The Tigers trotted out a loaded squad of Carter Waters, Braden Taylor, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker, who all had over the course of the last four years run in the relay for the Tigers, but only once together when they were freshman.

“Since then we hadn’t done it until today, so we were excited to get back together,” Waters said.

The four Division I cross country/track and field signee combined their powers Friday at the Pat Murphy Invite to turn in a meet record and state-leading time of 7:55.66.

“We were wanting to get them to a point where maybe they could take a shot at the school record, so we wanted to put them together and measure out where we are at and know how much time we need to shave,” Sellon said.

While the school record didn’t fall, the group became the first in the state to dip below eight minutes in the 3200m relay.

Waters and Miller duked it out in the 1600m with Waters nicking Miller by a whisker, 4:28.11 to 4:28.12.

“It was pretty relaxed for the entire race, just basically did what we wanted to—not kill ourselves, but get a good effort in,” Waters said.

Taylor also won the 800m, just missing out on a sub-two minute mark with a 2:00.22 followed by Paulo Torres, who took home fourth in 2:04.27.

Ashton Sagehorn secured the 300m hurdle crown by a fraction of a second, claiming a winning time in 41.33. Brady Walter also took sixth in the 300m hurdles. He also finished third in the 110m hurdles in 15.53 and third in the high jump with a final height of 5’8”.

Aaron Ladd, Junior Garcia and Wes Pleskac claimed three spots in the top five of the 3200m, finishing 3-4-5. Ladd had a time of 10:04.99 while Garcia finished in 10:08.07 and Pleskac came in at 10:11.41.

In the field, Drew Sellon set a new personal best in the pole vault to win the event, clearing 14’9”. Michael Dalton took home the bronze spot, clearing 12’.

Ashton Swinscoe was the highest placer in the discus for Fremont, landing a toss at 138’3”.

Tyler Suer and Caleb Wagner both made the finals in the shot put, claiming seventh and eighth, respectively. Suer had a best throw of 46’ 5 ½” while Wagner ended the day at 45’ 11 ¾”.

Ben Avalos added a sixth place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 39’11 ½”.’

“It’s a lot of fun when you’ve got every event group scoring because that’s what it takes to win a state track meet,” Waters said. “You can’t just have one event that’s good, you’ve got to score points in a lot of different events.”

On the girls side, Fremont swept all three relays.

Gleason, Glause and Cooper added Emmalee Shepard to the mix to capture the 4x100m crown.

Lucy Dillon, Taylor McCabe along with Glause and Sheppard dropped a 4:08.78 in the 4x400m to end the day with a race win.

McCabe started the day by tracking down Lincoln Southwest’s anchor in the 4x800m to bring home the win in 9:57.58 for Glause, Maris Dahl and Mattie Dalton.

Dillon set a new top mark in Class A in her 400m dash, finishing the lap in 58.78, and finished runner-up in the 800m in 2:21.06.

Fremont placed multiple runners in both the 400m and the 800m.

McCabe took fourth in the 400m in 1:02.30 followed by Sheppard in fifth in 1:03.71.

Dalton earned an individual placement with a fifth place finish in the 800m in 2:31.48.

Elli Dahl, in her lone race of the day, battled Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn for the first half of the 3200m before having to pull back on the throttle in the second mile for a 11:32.88. She was joined in the top eight by Mia Wanger in fifth and Chloe Hemmer in sixth.

In the 1600m, McKenna Olson captured fifth place in 5:44.83 while Maris Dahl took seventh.

Maddi Grosse was the Tigers top hurdler on the day, clocking in at 51.40 in the 300m hurdles to finish fourth. She also finished 10th in the 100m hurdle preliminary race.

Hailey Newill led Fremont’s field scoring efforts, winning the pole vault. She capped out at 10’ to win the event.

Mackenzie Kinning led the Tigers shot put efforts, taking home a runner-up finish with a throw of 39’2 ½”. Mia Knigge ended the day in fifth at 36’8”.

In the discus, Hadeley Dowty turned in a throw of 111’ 6” for the bronze placement.

