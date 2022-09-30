Fremont boys win team title at Columbus Invite

Fremont secured the boys team title and girls runner-up trophy at the Columbus Invite Friday.

The boys tallied 27 team points to beat runner-up Norfolk by 41 points.

Wes Pleaskac and Juan Gonzalez finished back-to-back in second and third place. Pleskac edged Gonzalez for the first time this year with a 16:58.21 to Gonzalez’ 16:58.27.

“The two pack ran the entire way, and it really led Wes to an incredible performance,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. “Breaking 17 in these conditions was remarkable. The maturity Juan showed in racing with Wes elevates our entire team.”

Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa took home first with a blistering 16:18.02.

Fremont occupied four of the remaining seven spots in the top ten led by a sixth place finish from Noah Miller in 17:43.26. Domingo Perez Ramo finished two seconds behind his teammate in 17:45.19.

Caleb Sund and Will Schulz finished back-to-back in ninth and tenth place. Sund ran a 18:01.43 while Schulz crossed in 18:03.03.

Jase LaDay just missed the top ten, taking 13th in 18:23.35 for the Tigers.

The Fremont girls finished runner-up behind Norfolk, tallying 68 team points to Norfolk’s 36.

Maris Dahl was the top finisher for the Tigers, running a 20:50.69 to take third.

“Maris had a solid race against a strong Norfolk duo and (Natalie) McNamara of Bellevue west, and she kept them within her sights the whole race,” said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon.

McNamara won the individual title with a time of 20:26.62.

McKenna Olson cracked the top ten for the Tigers, clocking a 21:20.95 to take eighth.

Ayva Darmento reached the medal stand with a 14th place finish in 22:24.08.

Johana Macias and Allison Merrill rounded out Fremont’s team score, claiming 19th and 25th, respectively,

Macias ran a 23:13.44 while Merrill ended at 23:58.83.

Fremont will run in the Heartland Athletic Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 6, in Kearney for its next meet.