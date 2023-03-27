The Fremont boys track team needed an extra suitcase coming home from the Mount Marty high school meet Saturday where event winners were given a t-shirt instead of a medal.

The Tigers won three relays at the meet - the 4x800m, the 1600m sprint relay and the distance medley relay - resulting in a dozen new shirts being donned on the bus ride home.

In the 4x800m, Perez Domingo-Ramos, Wes Pleskac, Noah Miller and Jase LaDay combined for a time of 8:49.53, clocking in seven seconds ahead of the remainder of the field.

For the 1600m sprint medley relay, Fremont rolled out Alex Diers, Morgan Moore, LaDay and Juan Gonzalez, who tallied a 3:48.02 for the win.

Will Schulz, Coulter Fritz, Caleb Sund and Gonzalez worked together to record an 11:17.6 in the DMR to take home the gold.

Gonzalez nearly added a third shirt to travel bag, finishing runner-up in the mile. The sophomore clocked in at 4:25.42 while teammate Schulz finished fifth at 4:40.19.

Fremont treated the 3200m like it was a cross country race, packing up to put six runners in the top 10. Pleaskac led the charge with a 10:09.06 to finish runner-up.

Miller crossed five seconds later to take third. Perez-Ramos started a string of three-straight Tigers to cross the finish line, occupying fifth through seventh place. Ramos logged a 10:54.26 followed by Raymond Rise at 11:10.82 and Steven Fiscus at 11:11.34. Spencer Divis was the sixth Fremont runner across the line in 11:33.5.

The final medalist on the track for the Tigers was Ethan Peterson, who took seventh in the 60m hurdles, moving up one spot from his preliminary seeding.

In the field, Ben Avalos finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 38’9”.

Michael Dalton set a season best 13’ in the pole vault, finishing fourth on jumps.