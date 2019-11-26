OMAHA — The Fremont boys varsity bowling squad captured first place on Sunday at the Millard South Tournament.
Cole Macaluso led the Tigers with games of 234, 255 and 225 with a 714 series. He earned captain honors on the all-tournament first team.
Cooper Phillips placed second on the all-tournament first team with games of 225, 215 and 208. Teammate Nate Stinemates had high games of 231 and 213 and placed fourth on the all-tournament squad.
Chris Emmons had a high game of 216 while Camden McKenzie recorded a 215.
The Fremont varsity girls finished second in the tournament.
Hayleigh Johnson placed fourth on the all-tournament first team with games of 175 and 215. Hailey Sickels earned captain honors on the all-tournament second team with high games of 179 and 193.
Katie Hill of the Tigers bowled a high game of 177.
You have free articles remaining.
In junior varsity action, both Fremont squads captured first place.
Logan Kunzweiler led the boys. He had a series of 630 with high games of 257 and 202 to earn captain honors on the all-tournament first team.
Nathan Wusk placed second and Garrett Hill fourth on the all-tournament first team. Wusk had high games of 191, 175 and 189 while Hill bowled games of 179 and 209.
Alex Riessen bowled a 503 series to earn a spot on the all-tournament second team.
For the girls, Kayleigh McKenzie led the way. She bowled high games of 175 and 162 with a 481 series to earn captain honors on the all-tournament first team.
Teammate Hannah Bowling joined her on the all-tourney squad (fourth) with a 390 series. Lexi Montoya had a 337 series and landed a spot on the all-tournament second team.