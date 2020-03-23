Fremont brings home three all-conference awards

The 2019-20 Heartland All-Conference basketball teams saw two Fremont Lady Tigers and one Tiger bring home some postseason hardware.

The Lady Tigers two All-Conference selections were senior Sydney Golladay and sophomore Taylor McCabe.

McCabe led Fremont in scoring for a second straight season, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the course of Fremont’s 21-8 season.

Golladay was the second-leading scorer for Fremont, averaging 11.2 points and dishing out 4.7 assists.

Sophomores Macy Bryant and Sarah Shepard joined junior Charli Earth as honorable mention selections.

Earth cracked the double-digit scoring at 10 points per game.

Bryant was the team’s leading rebounder, hauling in 253, averaging close to a double-double at 7.8 points per game and 8.8 rebounds.

Shepard chipped in seven points and 4.6 rebounds a night.

All five All-Conference selections also earned Academic All-Conferene awards along with senior Alexandra Glosser, sophomore Karley Golladay, sophomore Isabella Keaton, sophomore Mackenzie Kinning and junior Amelia Knosp.