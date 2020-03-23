Fremont brings home three all-conference awards

The 2019-20 Heartland All-Conference basketball teams saw two Fremont Lady Tigers and one Tiger bring home some postseason hardware.
The Lady Tigers two All-Conference selections were senior Sydney Golladay and sophomore Taylor McCabe.
McCabe led Fremont in scoring for a second straight season, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the course of Fremont’s 21-8 season.
Golladay was the second-leading scorer for Fremont, averaging 11.2 points and dishing out 4.7 assists.
Sophomores Macy Bryant and Sarah Shepard joined junior Charli Earth as honorable mention selections.
Earth cracked the double-digit scoring at 10 points per game.
You have free articles remaining.
Bryant was the team’s leading rebounder, hauling in 253, averaging close to a double-double at 7.8 points per game and 8.8 rebounds.
Shepard chipped in seven points and 4.6 rebounds a night.
All five All-Conference selections also earned Academic All-Conferene awards along with senior Alexandra Glosser, sophomore Karley Golladay, sophomore Isabella Keaton, sophomore Mackenzie Kinning and junior Amelia Knosp.
Senior Massimo Lojing was the Tigers lone All-Conference selections after averaging 11.3 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Senior Carter Sintek and sophomores Caden Curry and Michah Moore all earned honorable mention honors.
Sintek and Moore, along with sophomore Brady Millard and junior Conner Richmond earned Academic All-Conference selections.
The Fremont swim team earned seven All-Conference Academic recognitions: Zachary Johnson, Mack Prince, Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon, Karsen Jesse, Kelseigh Olson and Eleanor Schiemann.
Tiger wrestling secured two All-Academic nods in Seth Redding and Sebastian Villagomez.