Fremont captures first team title at Columbus Invite in 33 years

Fremont boys track won the Columbus Invite for the first time in 33 years by scoring in 15 out of 17 events Friday.

The Tigers held off defending state champions Kearney 141 to 120 to capture the team trophy.

Fremont won two relays and three individual races.

The Tigers 4x800m relay team of Paulo Torres, Braden Taylor, Caleb Sund and Nolan Miller held off Millard West to take the top spot.

In the 4x400m, Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Ashton Sagehorn and Tyson Baker combined to slip past Papillion-La Vista South by .21 seconds with a winning time of 3:34.25.

Baker won the 400m with a 51.01 while teammate Sellon took third, clocking in at 51.97.

Sellon won the pole vault, clearing 14’ while Michael Dalton added points with a fifth place finish with a final height of 12’.

Sagehorn won the 300m hurdles, clocking in at 41.61.

Moore blew past the field in the 200m dash, claiming the top spot with a time of 22.32.

Fremont owned the 800m with three Tigers in the top three. Taylor won the race in 2:01.97, just ahead of Baker’s 2:02.37. Aaron Ladd finished fourth with a time of 2:05.22.

Fremont occupied three spots in the top eight of the 3200m led by a runner-up finish from Carter Waters with a time of 9:26.18 followed by a seventh place finish by Juan Gonzalez in 9:44.59 and an eighth place finish by Junior Garcia in 10:15.51.

The Tigers also took home three spots in the 1600m led by a third place finish from Taylor in 4:22.52. Miller was three seconds behind Taylor in fourth followed by Waters in fifth.

Moore and Jon LaDay both scored in the long jump with Moore finishing runner-up with a jump of 21’ 6 ¾” and LaDay taking fifth with a 20’ ¾” leap.

Ben Avalos added points with a sixth place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 38’11 ½”.

Brady Walter finished runner-up in the 110m, clocking in at 15.55 and an eighth place finish in the 300m hurdles. He also secured a spot in the high jump, tying for third at 6’.

Caleb Wagner took sixth in the shot put with a throw of 48’1” followed by Tyler Suer in eighth with a distance of 46’ 2 ¼”.

The Tigers 4x100m team of LaDay, Da’Varius Bell, Hunter Rich and Elijah Gunter took third in 45.04.

