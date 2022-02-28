Fremont captures three medals, top ten team placement at state swim

LINCOLN - Fremont coach David Struble wanted the Tigers to make waves on the final day of the 2021 swim season.

“I wanted them to go in and cause some commotion against some of these bigger teams and I thought we did that right from the get go,” Struble said.

The Fremont girls swim team captured three state medals and cracked the top 10 in team scoring for the first time in program history on the final day of the state swim meet Saturday.

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay and Karsen Jesse in the 200-yard freestyle all ascended the podium for the Tigers.

“At the state meet, you have to leave it all in the pool and everyone did that,” Struble said.

The three medalists and a handful of consolation finals placements led to 102 team points for Fremont, enough for ninth place and the highest team placement in program history.

“We are a smaller team, we are underdogs and getting into the top ten in one of the strongest, fastest years in the state on the girls side is huge,” Struble said.

Jesse was at the center of the Tigers push up team standings, turning in a 1:55.13 to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle. The senior also earned a runner-up finish in the consolation finals of the 100-yard freestyle, logging a 53.67.

Jesse, along with Lucy Dillon, Madelyn Buck and Elisabeth Meyer combined to shave .84 seconds off their prelim time to up a spot in the finals heat of the 200-yard freestyle relay for a sixth place finish in 1:39.38.

In the final race of their careers, Jesse and Dillon along with Buck and Ryleigh Schroeter dropped nearly four seconds from their Friday time to finish fourth in 3:37.61 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“It was really cool, it was a good way to end it,” Jesse said.

Jesse leaves Fremont as a three-year state medalist.

“(Jesse) knew she had the opportunity to have a really good state meet and she really did,” Struble said. “We are going to miss this special group of seniors Karsen, Lucy and Grace (Blick). It’s hard to have good leadership, it has to come naturally and those three do it well.

Fremont also had plenty of strong performances in the consolation finals.

The Tigers started the day with a third place finish in the 200-yard medley relay as Jane Busboom, Blick, Schroeter and Meyer combined for a time of 1:52.39.

Schroeter also had a pair of individual consolation finals Saturday. The freshman took third in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:58.59, then came back to take third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.29.

“For a freshman, she does a really good job of staying focused and swimming her heart out every time,” Struble said.

On the boys side, three school records fell for the Tigers.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, John Monson, Connor Christ, Cade Arnett and Landon Lamson went for a 1:31.03, finishing third in the consolation heat to set a new top Tiger mark.

The same group also had a runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in at 1:38.57, .23 seconds off the consolation finals winner.

Monson carried over the record-breaking energy into his individual events, swimming a 53.16 in the 100-butterfly consolation finals to finish third to break the school record. He reupped his own record in the 200-freestyle, claiming a time of 1:46.25 to finish fourth in the consolation heat.

“Since I was a freshman, (the 200-freestyle) has been my event and I went all out,” Monson said. “It kicked me in the butt in the final hundred, but I’m proud of myself.”

Christ cracked the 58 second mark in the 100-yard breaststroke consolation finals, winning the heat. His time of 58.47 matched the slowest time in the finals race.

