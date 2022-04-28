Fremont cards season-low team score at Capital City Invite

Fremont shot some of its best rounds of the year Thursday at the Capital City Invite at Holmes Park Golf Course in Lincoln.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, so did the rest of the field.

Fremont finished ninth with a team score of 314 as six teams finished at or below 300. Lincoln Southeast won the tournament, holding off Westside by two strokes, 284 to 286.

“You should a score like that, you hope it gets you better ninth, but I was really proud of the way we competed today,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “It’s a testament to how the guys have been playing all season that we got to play in the top division and that’s what comes with it, you get to compete against the best of the best.”

Drake Hull had the low round for the Tigers, making his way around the course with a 75 – one of 30 golfers to shoot +3 or lower.

“He really grinded it out and stuck with it, got up and down a ton, which when you’re not hitting it great, you have to figure out other ways to score and that’s what he did today,” Burg said.

Nine players went under par with Andrew Whitaker of Elkhorn South winning in a playoff over Ben Lemke of Lincoln East after both ended the day at -4, 68.

“All these top guys have been waiting for a great weather day to give them a chance to score and a lot of people took advantage of it,” Burg said.

Tyler Show was within a stroke of Hull, shooting a +4, 76, while Carson Vecera turned in a +5, 77.

Beau Shanahan and Alex Riessen both shot 86’s to round out the team score.

“Any time you’re going to throw out an 86, you’re going to be doing pretty good. I thought today was really the first day where everything clicked and everyone was contributing and it took the pressure off by having a lot of good scores,” Burg said.

Fremont returns to the course at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 at Highlands Golf Course.

