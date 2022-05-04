Fremont claims 11 individual, one team conference title

The Fremont boys secured the Heartland Athletic Conference team title behind five individual conference champions.

The Tigers ran away with the team title, collecting 119 team points to runner-up Lincoln East’s 88.

Fremont’s one relay win came in the 4x800m with Carter Waters, Nolan Miller, Will Schulz and Braden Taylor combining to run an 8:10.66.

The Tigers 4x400m crew of Waters, Miller, Taylor and Tyson Baker finished runner-up in the final race of the day with a 3:27.69.

Waters won the 1600m race with a 4:21.95, beating out Miller, who finished second in 4:23.95 while Aaron Ladd added to Fremont’s team tally with a sixth place finish. Ladd also finished second in the 3200m race as three Tigers scored in the two-mile race. Junior Garcia took fourth and Wes Pleskac finished fifth.

Baker took home the 400m crown, winning with a time of 49.66. He was denied a second race win in the 800m, clocking in at 1:54.45, by tenths of a second with Thomas Greisen of Lincoln Pius X getting the win in a photo finish.

Taylor also placed in the 800m race, claiming third in 1:55.45.

Micah Moore claimed a conference title in the 200m, running a 22.33 in the finals to go along with his runner-up finish in the 100m in 11.14 and a sixth place finish in the long jump.

Drew Sellon was Fremont’s lone field event winner, claiming the pole vault crown after clearing 15’.

Fremont got points out of the hurdles with Brady Walter taking fifth in the 110m hurdles and Ashton Sagehorn secring seventh in the 300m hurdles.

On the girls side, Fremont claimed six individual champions, but lost the team race between the Tigers and Lincoln Southwest 147.5 to 124.

Lucy Dillon had a say in three of those individual titles, winning the 400m, the 800m and running a leg in the 4x400m relay.

Dillon clocked in at 57.82 to take the 400m, in which Sydney Glause also won a medal with a third place finish in 59.71. The senior took the 800m crown with a 2:18.52, holding off teammate Taylor McCabe, who took second a second back of Dillon.

In the 4x400m, Glause, McCabe, Dillon and Tania Gleason logged a 4:04.80 to claim the conference title.

Gleason had an individual medal of her own, winning the 200m in a time of 26.35 while taking runner-up in the 100m in 12.77. Glause finished second in the 200m, .02 seconds behind Gleason.

Sheppard, Glause, Gleason and Ella Cooper teamed up for the 4x100m, finishing third in 50.29.

Fremont also got third in the first relay of the day as Elli Dahl, Mattie Dalton, Mia Wagner and McKenna Olson combined for a time of 10:03.79 in the 4x800m.

Dahl, in her first races since the Pat Murphy Invite, battled with Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn for the 1600m title with both runners going under five minutes. Rinn took home the title with a 4:54.74 to Dahl’s 4:55.77. Mia Wagner also placed in the 1600m, finishing seventh.

Fremont nabbed two field wins with Hailey Newill clearing 11’6” in the pole vault for the second time this season to win while Hadeley Dowty landed a throw of 126’6” to claim the top spot in the discus.

The Tigers had a pair of medalists in the shot put with Mackenzie Kinning taking third with a throw of 38’3” and Mia Knigge a spot back in fourth with a heave of 36’6”.

