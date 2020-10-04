Fremont claims both team titles at Columbus Invite

COLUMBUS - Fremont owned the Columbus Invite Friday with both the Lady Tigers and Tigers coming away with the team title and Mara Hemmers taking home the top spot in the girls race.

It was a perfect day for the No. 1 Fremont girls team as they claimed the first six places for the lowest possible team score of 15.

"This was definitely what we needed going into championship season," Fremont girls coach Jake Smrcina said. "In terms of individual races, in terms of teamwork, in terms of just coming together before things really ramp up this last three weeks, it was exactly what we needed."

Hemmers won the race with a time of 19:55.

"Coming down the finish shoot, I felt pretty good," Hemmers said.

The senior led the field by 20 seconds and was the only sub-20 minute time.

"Definitely a lot harder when you are out there by yourself, it's a lot harder to tell yourself to keep going," Hemmers said.

This was Hemmer's second race win of the year and she is the first repeat individual champion for the Lady Tigers this season.