Fremont claims both team titles at Columbus Invite

COLUMBUS - Fremont owned the Columbus Invite Friday with both the Lady Tigers and Tigers coming away with the team title and Mara Hemmers taking home the top spot in the girls race.
It was a perfect day for the No. 1 Fremont girls team as they claimed the first six places for the lowest possible team score of 15.
"This was definitely what we needed going into championship season," Fremont girls coach Jake Smrcina said. "In terms of individual races, in terms of teamwork, in terms of just coming together before things really ramp up this last three weeks, it was exactly what we needed."
Hemmers won the race with a time of 19:55.
"Coming down the finish shoot, I felt pretty good," Hemmers said.
The senior led the field by 20 seconds and was the only sub-20 minute time.
"Definitely a lot harder when you are out there by yourself, it's a lot harder to tell yourself to keep going," Hemmers said.
This was Hemmer's second race win of the year and she is the first repeat individual champion for the Lady Tigers this season.
"I think it really contributes to our inter-team competition," Smrcina said on having multiple race winners. "I think that is one of the healthiest things you can have. When you have kids who are fighting for their spots every day, it really brings the best out of everyone."
Leading the pack of Fremont's second group was Shelby Bracker and Maris Dahl, who crossed the finish line together in 20:15.
Defending state champion Elli Dahl, appearing in her first race this season after dealing with an injury to start the year, logged a 20:29 for fourth place.
"We really focused this week on this was a chance to get back with the girls again," Smrcina said. "I think it went better than both of us expected, but we all know what a competitor she is. We've been careful just making sure we are keeping the big picture in mind, but it was definitely a spark for the girls."
Lucy Dillon also crossed the line in 20:29 for fifth.
Mia Wagner rounded out the Lady Tigers pack with a sixth place finish in 20:32.
Avry LaFavor took eighth in 20:46, Sydney Glause claimed 11th in 21:28 and Cloe Hemmer notched a 16th place finish in 22:17.
The Fremont boys team nearly matched the Lady Tigers perfect team score, claiming spots two through seven for a team score of 20.
"This is just a feel good meet with us being able to pack run and having such a big group up at the front," Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon said.
Owen Wagner was the first Tiger across the finish line, clocking in at 16:15 behind winner Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk, who won with a time of 16:19.
Carter Waters took third in 16:58 followed by Braden Taylor in fourth in 17:02 and Nolan Miller in fifth in 17:07.
Domingo Perez and Zac McGeorge rounded out the team score with each crossing the finish line at 17:14 with sixth place going to Perez.
Francisco Garcia Jr. finished just outside of the Top 10 in 11th in 17:26. Tyson Baker and Aaron Ladd both claimed top 15 finishes with Baker finishing 13th in 17:32 and Ladd a second behind in 14th.
Girls Top 15
1. Mara Hemmer, Fremont, 19:55.00
2. Shelby Bracker, Fremont, 20:15.00
3. Maris Dahl, Fremont, 20:15.00
4. Elli Dahl, Fremont, 20:29.00
5. Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 20:29.00
6. Mia Wagner, Fremont, 20:32.00
7. Esther Protzman, Norfolk, 20:33.00
8. Avry LaFavor, Fremont, 20:46.00
9. Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk, 21:16.00
10. Molly Meier, Norfolk, 21:16.00
11. Sydney Glause, Fremont, 21:28.00
12. Maggie Luebbe, Columbus, 21:37.00
13. Paige Godfrey, Norfolk, 21:50.00
14. Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 21:54.00
15. Liberty Larsen, Columbus, 22:15.00
Boys Top 15
1. Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:19.00
2. Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:45.00
3. Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:58.00
4. Braden Taylor, Fremont, 17:02.00
5. Nolan Miller, Fremont, 17:07.00
6. Domingo Perez, Fremont, 17:14.00
7. Zac McGeorge, Fremont, 17:14.00
8. Cole Uzzell, Norfolk, 17:15.00
9. Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk, 17:16.00
10. Noah Lawrence, Columbus, 17:21.00
11. Francisco Garcia Jr., Fremont, 17:26.00
12. Daniel Yowell, Norfolk, 17:28.00
13. Tyson Baker, Fremont, 17:32.00
14. Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 17:33.00
15. Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 17:37.00
