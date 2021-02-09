Fremont claims first boys bowling state title

“I like it,” Seward coach Steve Conner said. “I enjoy the coaches from Fremont (and) I enjoy the players. If that is going to be our rival, I’m happy with that. It’s a great position to be in and I’m looking forward to a few more years of it.

“We are super-excited. We are super-excited that it is an NSAA sport. This exceeded my expectations. I know the kids are disappointed; in a couple weeks they’ll know how good they did.”

After Fremont went up 2-0 in the final best-of-five match, the Tigers turned to hot hand Alexander Riessen to lead off game three. Riessen is the only non-senior on the Fremont roster.

“Bowling, you put your hot bowlers in when they are hot and Alex was throwing phenomenal,” Fremont coach Keith Cunnings said. “Next year he’ll be the senior on the team. He needs his chance (and) he needs reps. He was feeling good and he was throwing good when we needed him to, we gave him that chance.”

Cole Macaluso, who won the boys state individual title Monday, replaced Riessen in the sixth frame. Macaluso was normally the Tigers’ anchor for the fifth and 10th frames, but this time that spot belonged to McKenzie.

“We just know we have one job to do and that is to go out and strike and spare,” McKenzie said.