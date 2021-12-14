Fremont combines for 13 goals in pair of wins

Fremont hockey went on a goal scoring spree over the weekend, beating Papillion 5-3 Friday then shutting out Millard South 8-0 Sunday.

The Tigers trailed for most of Friday’s contest with Papio scoring the only goal of the first period.

Ty Hallberg netted a short handed goal to tie the game at 1-1 only for Fremont to concede it back later in the period.

The Tigers offense came alive in the final frame, scoring four-straight to secure the victory.

Max Smith, Beau Shanahan and Hallberg all scored with Hallberg grabbing a pair of goals to complete his hat-trick.

Aiden Wesemann secured the win with 10 saves.

Jacob Tenkley got the offensive onslaught going Sunday with a goal with 40.6 seconds left in the first period.

Tenkley netted the next Tiger goal late in the second period followed quickly by Jax Sorensen getting in on the scoring action.

Fremont scored five times in the final period with Tenkley accounting for three goals, finishing the day with five total.

Hunter Griffis and Sorensen each lit the net in the final period as well.

Wesemann stopped all eight Millard South shots in net.

Fremont returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Omaha Metro at Baxter Arena.

