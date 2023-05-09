COLUMBUS—The Class A-1 district meet had photo finishes and runaway wins as 17 Fremont athletes earned automatic qualification to state Tuesday.

The Fremont boys are assured spots in six events while the girls have spots in eight events

At-large qualifiers for both teams were unavailable at time of publication.

The surprise of the day came in the boys 4x100m.

The finish of the race was so tight that it took five minutes for officials to unwind which team placed in the top three and earned their spot in Omaha next week while teams starred at the video board waiting for their times to pop up.

Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon had clear view of the finish line, which made his wait a little less

“I was dead on the line and I knew we were second,” Sellon said. “De’Varius (Bell) on the home stretch is a freight train. I think with three steps to go we were fourth.”

Seniors Hudson Cunnings and Cameron Show along with junior Elijah Gunter and sophomore Bell combined for a 43.92 as Bell made up most of the ground lost over the first three-fourths of the race in the final 100m.

“I didn’t know that we had it,” Cunnings said. “I couldn’t see the finish because there were so many people in the way, but it’s just awesome.”

Cunnings also secured an individual spot at state in the 100m, finishing fourth in the finals with a time of 11.30.

“It feels great going from the first race of the year running a 12.1 to that, an 11.3, that feels good,” Cunnings said.

The Tigers lone district titles on the track were produced by sophomore Juan Gonzalez, who continued his dominance with a pair of district titles, winning both the 1600m and the 3200m.

The sophomore turned in a subdued 9:41.79 in the two-mile race to claim his first individual district title.

Gonzalez put a little more flair into his second win, pulling away for a 4:16.16 four-lap time, 10 seconds better than the rest of the field.

“(Lincoln Southwest’s) Max Meyers took it out really fast, so I was like, I’ve got to go with him,” Gonzalez said. “I was feeling good today, but I didn’t expect to run a fast 1600m on a day like today.”

Fremont’s first state qualifiers of the day came in the pole vault during the morning field sessions.

Michael Dalton notched his first district title by clearing 12’ in the pole vault. He’ll have company at state with teammate Bretton Piscitelli taking second at 11’6”.

The boys’ 4x800m team of Paulo Murrieta-Torres, Wes Pleskac, Will Schulz and Jase LaDay secured their spot with a third place finish in 8:03.79.

The Fremont girls produced one district champion in Tayler Evans in the pole vault.

The junior earned her spot at state by clearing 11’. She also advanced in the triple jump with a best leap of 34’11 ¾”.

Chloe Hemmer returned to form in both the 1600m and the 3200m to advance to state in both events, her first state qualifications.

“It’s been really rough mentally trying to get back into it mentally, so I feel pretty good coming back and running the races that I wanted to run,” Hemmer said. “

The junior battled an illness last week at the HAC championships, but turned in times of 5:30.18 for fourth in the 1600m and 12:02.14 for third in the 3200m to keep her season alive.

She’ll have teammate Maris Dahl running with her in the 3200m with Dahl finishing fourth in the two-mile race in 12:06.31.

Junior Sydney Glause earned two individual spots in the sprints, finishing third in the 200m at 26.56 and fourth in the 400m in 1:00.35.

In the field events, sophomore Makenna Meyer uncorked a throw of 114’6” to get her into state for the first time in her career with a fourth place finish.

Senior Ella Cooper landed a jump of 16’ 10 ¼” in the long jump to finish fourth and move on to state.

The Class A state meet is slated to begin on Wednesday, May 17, at Omaha Burke High School.