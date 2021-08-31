Fremont competes at Pius X Shoot-Out

Fremont finished 12th as a team at the Lincoln Pius X Shoot-Out Tuesday at Woodland Hills, shooting 417.

“Obviously, we were hoping for better team results today, but I thought the effort was good,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Ansley Giesselmann carded her best round as a Tiger, entering the clubhouse with an +12, 83. She shot a 42 on the front side and a 41 on the back.

“Ansley played a really good round today,” Burg said. “Eventually, it will be good enough for a medal. Today just wasn’t one of those days. Girls golf is so competitive right now. Have you be on top of your game if you want to compete at the highest level.

The top 15 of the tournament all shot +9, 80 or better.

Miriam Huss had the second best round of the day for Fremont with a 106 followed by a 107 from Emma Benson.

“Miriam played better today,” Burg said. “Her score was more of what we are used to her posting.”

Maddie Wusk rounded out the team score with a 121.

Mara Huss also competed, shooting a 132.

Lincoln Southwest won the tournament, edging out Millard North by a stroke, 302 to 303.

