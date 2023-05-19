OMAHA - One of the most successful state tournaments for Fremont this century ended with the Tigers capturing state medals in three divisions Friday.

The Tigers No. 1 doubles team of seniors Abbie Bigsby and Rebecca Baker took home sixth while No. 2 doubles - seniors Bethany Miller and McKenzie Thayer - finished eighth and No. 2 singles sophomore Kate Denker took home seventh.

“I’m just nothing but happy, especially for our four seniors,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

It’s the first time since 2002 that the Fremont girls tennis program produced multiple state medalists.

Abbie Bigsby and Baker, the seventh seed in the bracket, knocked off No. 4 seed Elkhorn South’s Julia Dittrick and Alyxandra Schieber 8-4 in the backside seeding match.

“Most people don’t realize this, but Elkhorn South was one of the top three teams in the state in the first half of the season,” Justin Bigsby said. “Second half of the season, they took their bumps along the way, but we had never played them.”

The final match of their careers ended in an 8-1 loss to Omaha Marion’s Torrey McManus and Jada Vosik, the four seed.

“We did better than what we were seeded, so I’m really proud of us,” Baker said.

Bigsby and Baker started the tournament Wednesday with a sweep of Lincoln High’s Ellie Hill and Kaitlyn Sidders. They followed it up with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Bellevue West to secure their spot in the medal rounds.

“That was some of the best tennis we played this year,” Abbie Bigsby said. “We just did what we needed to do.”

Their run on the front side of the bracket was ended by No. 2 seed Lincoln Southeast’s Hellen Jamison and Carolyn Skold.

The first-year pairing ends the year with a 24-9 record.

“We didn’t know what to expect coming into the year,” Abbie Bigsby said. “After the first couple wins of the season, we were like, this is pretty cool, but I don’t think we expected to get as far as we did. To see the finish line and cross it feels good.”

It’s both Bigsby’s and Baker’s second state tennis medal with Bigsby finishing sixth in No. 2 singles as a sophomore and Baker earning sixth in No. 2 doubles last year.

“Especially after both of us coming into number one doubles, which we hadn’t played before and kind of being an underdog, ending with a medal to end our tennis careers together, I’m really proud of us,” Baker said.

Denker lost her backside seeding match 8-4 to Westside’s Ava Schroeder, but that didn’t stop her from ending the year on a positive note.

“Kate is a fighter,” Justin Bigsby said. “You can tell she’s been on a championship basketball team and she’s played a ton of competitive volleyball. The girl doesn’t know how to quit.”

She capped her sophomore campaign with a 8-4 win over Kearney’s Emilee Anderson.

“For this being my third sport and trying to make club volleyball and tennis work, it means a lot to me,” Denker said.

Denker, seeded seventh coming into the tournament, breezed through her opening match at state 6-0, 6-0 over Lincoln Northeast’s Addison Hoage, then battled for a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lincoln North Star’s Abigail Lottman, the No. 10 seed.

She lost 6-1, 6-0 to Elkhorn South’s Alyssa Sherman, the eventual No. 2 singles state champion, at the end of day one.

Miller and Thayer were the lone Tigers to end day two without a win, but came within a pair of points of securing the seventh place medal.

The pair rallied from a 4-1 deficit to force the tiebreaker against Papillion-La Vista’s Katie Van sant and Emmie Willis. Miller and Thayer led for most of the extra tennis before dropping the tiebreaker 7-5 to finish in eighth.

“They showed they weren’t going to quit and they weren’t going to die,” Justin Bigsby said. “They fought to the very bitter end.”

They lost their first match of the day Friday 8-1 to Lincoln Southwest’s Parker Brown and Ellie Hain 8-1.

To reach the medal round, Miller and Thayer beat Lincoln Northeast’s Savanna Flores and Evelyn Kusek 6-0, 6-0 then came through with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Millard West’s Ellie Lampe and Regan Hennessey.

Miller and Thayer took three games off top seeded Marian duo Heidi Hans and Lauren Mendlick, but were bounced to the backside of the bracket 6-2, 6-1.

Fremont finished eighth in the team standings with 20.625 points, the highest finish for the program since 2007.

Elkhorn South took home the Class A team title with 40.25 points.