Fremont cross country claims two district titles

LINCOLN—It was another dominant day on the track for Fremont cross country with both the Lady Tigers and Tigers securing district championships at Pioneers Park Thursday at the Class A-3 meet.
For the girls squad, who finished with a commanding 34 point lead, 31-65, over Westside, it’s their fourth in four years.
“To come back to a place that most of the girls hadn’t run at and keep our streak going was a unique moment,” Fremont girls coach Jake Smrcina said. “Only two of the girls had run (at Pioneers Park) before and I thought we handled it really, really well.”
Shelby Bracker led a Lady Tigers pack that occupied six of the top ten spots with a 19:37.84 for a third place finish. Her time tied the program’s previous best time at Pioneers Park, set by Erin Krohn in 2013.
“Week in and week out, Shelby has been able to find the gears and make the moves that she needs to,” Smrcina said. “She right now is as consistent of a high-level runner as we’ve had in a long time.”
Maris Dahl came in two spots behind Bracker in fifth with a 19:48.41.
“Her energy and race tactics blows my mind for how old she is,” Smrcina said.
Mara Hemmer was a second off of Dahl’s pace in sixth with a time of 19:49.52.
Mia Wagner led a trio of Fremont harriers to the finish line, claiming eighth in 19:55.97 followed by Lucy Dillon in ninth in 20:08.82.
Elli Dahl did not factor into the team scoring, but still claimed the final spot in the Top 10, clocking in at 20:16.63.
“I can’t compliment (Ellie Dahl) enough right now,” Smrcina said. “Last year at this time, we were talking about course records she was breaking and right now she is focusing on being a great teammate and it takes a pretty mature kid to be in the spot she is in and still be a leader.”
Fremont will now have eight days to prepare for the state meet next Friday, Oct. 23, in Kearney.
“At the end of the day, the job’s not finished, but we are going to take every week for what it is and we are happy to come out with the ‘W’,” Smrcina said.
On the boys side, the Tigers got back to their roots, packing up and packing into the top 15. Five of Fremont’s runners finished inside the top 10.
“We had gotten away from our roots a little bit and that had been our primary focus throughout the week and I thought they executed as well as we could have hoped,” Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon said.
Owen Wager led a trio of Tigers who finished back-to-back-to-back for third through fifth place.
Wagner logged a 16:46.67 followed by Carter Waters in 16:54.38 and Nolan Miller in 16:58.03.
“As they were coming down the third kilometer, I could see Carter had a grin on his face,” McMahon said. “He is such a mature runner that he knew if Nolan was with him and Owen than the team was having a good day.”
Fremont won the team title by 24 points, finishing with 29 to Lincoln East’s 53.
Braden Taylor was separated by one runner from Miller, taking seventh in 17:08.36.
Domingo Perez Ramos rounded out the team score with a 10th place finish in 17:15.22.
Aaron Ladd logged a 17:19.01 for 11th and Zac McGeorge added a 13th place finish in 17:24.46.
Girls District A-3 Top 15
1. Claire White, Omaha Westside, 18:41.84
2. Hannah Godwin, Kearney, 19:12.89
3. Shelby Bracker, Fremont, 19:37.84
4. Kara Muller, Bellevue West, 19:45.05
5. Maris Dahl, Fremont, 19:48.41
6. Mara Hemmer, Fremont, 19:49.52
7. Reese Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 19:51.66
8. Mia Wagner, Fremont, 19:55.97
9. Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 20:08.82
10. Elli Dahl, Fremont, 20:16.63
11. Jaeden Webb, Lincoln North Star, 20:23.95
12. Noelle Abels, Omaha Westside, 20:27.72
13. Ally Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 20:33.10
14. Emma Bonsall, Kearney, 20:40.87
15. Natalie McNamara, Bellevue West, 20:45.06
Team Scores
1. Fremont, 31
2. Omaha Westside, 65
3. Kearney, 71
4. Bellevue West, 108
5. Lincoln North Star, 111
6. Lincoln Northeast, 153
Boys District A-3 Top 15
1. Evan Caudy, North Platte 16:18.07
2. Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:27.94
3. Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:46.67
4. Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:54.38
5. Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:58.03
6. Joe Volkmer, Lincoln East, 17:01.74
7. Braden Taylor, Fremont, 17:08.36
8. Isaac Graff, Lincoln East, 17:10.27
9. Ian Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:11.19
10. Domingo Perez Ramos, Fremont, 17:15.22
11. Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 17:19.01
12. Jonah San Miguel, North Platte, 17:22.13
13. Zacharry McGeorge, Fremont, 17:24.46
14. Joseph Allen, Lincoln East, 17:28.15
15. Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:36.73
Team Scores
1. Fremont, 29
2. Lincoln East, 53
3. North Platte, 74
4. Lincoln High, 101
5. Lincoln Northeast, 126
6. Bellevue West, 172
