Fremont cross country claims two district titles

Mia Wagner led a trio of Fremont harriers to the finish line, claiming eighth in 19:55.97 followed by Lucy Dillon in ninth in 20:08.82.

Elli Dahl did not factor into the team scoring, but still claimed the final spot in the Top 10, clocking in at 20:16.63.

“I can’t compliment (Ellie Dahl) enough right now,” Smrcina said. “Last year at this time, we were talking about course records she was breaking and right now she is focusing on being a great teammate and it takes a pretty mature kid to be in the spot she is in and still be a leader.”

Fremont will now have eight days to prepare for the state meet next Friday, Oct. 23, in Kearney.

“At the end of the day, the job’s not finished, but we are going to take every week for what it is and we are happy to come out with the ‘W’,” Smrcina said.

On the boys side, the Tigers got back to their roots, packing up and packing into the top 15. Five of Fremont’s runners finished inside the top 10.

“We had gotten away from our roots a little bit and that had been our primary focus throughout the week and I thought they executed as well as we could have hoped,” Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon said.