Fremont cross country retains No. 1 spots

Fremont’s run at the top of the Class A cross country rankings continued on Wednesday as both the Tigers and Lady Tigers kept their No. 1 rankings in the latest coaches’ poll.
Boys (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Fremont (6), 96
2. Millard West (4), 91
3. Lincoln North Star, 79
4. Creighton Prep, 69
5. Papillion-La Vista South, 48
6. Grand Island, 47
7. Elkhorn South,
8. Gretna
9. Lincoln Southwest
10. Lincoln East
Others Receiving Votes: Norfolk, North Platte
Girls (1st Place Votes) Points
1 Fremont (9), 98
2 Lincoln East (1), 84
3 Lincoln Southwest, 78
4 Papillion-La Vista, 71
5 Maian, 64
6 Millard West, 45
7 Millard North, 33
8 Elkhorn South, 27
9 Kearney, 26
10 Gretna, 16
Others Receiving Votes: Westside, North Platte, Millard South
