Fremont cross country retains No. 1 spots
FHS Tiger logo

Fremont’s run at the top of the Class A cross country rankings continued on Wednesday as both the Tigers and Lady Tigers kept their No. 1 rankings in the latest coaches’ poll.

Boys (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Fremont (6), 96

2. Millard West (4), 91

3. Lincoln North Star, 79

4. Creighton Prep, 69

5. Papillion-La Vista South, 48

6. Grand Island, 47

7. Elkhorn South,

8. Gretna

9. Lincoln Southwest

10. Lincoln East

Others Receiving Votes: Norfolk, North Platte

Girls (1st Place Votes) Points

1 Fremont (9), 98

2 Lincoln East (1), 84

3 Lincoln Southwest, 78

4 Papillion-La Vista, 71

5 Maian, 64

6 Millard West, 45

7 Millard North, 33

8 Elkhorn South, 27

9 Kearney, 26

10 Gretna, 16

Others Receiving Votes: Westside, North Platte, Millard South

