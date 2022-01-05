Fremont cruises past Burke

The Fremont girls handled Burke 64-18 Tuesday night, scoring all the points the Tigers would need in the opening quarter of action.

Fremont jumped out to a 25-7 lead by the end of the first eight minutes of action and took a 43-14 lead into the intermission.

The Tigers defense held Burke to just four points in the second half to roll to the team's 10th victory of the season.

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 19 points while Sarah Shepard continued her hot-streak with 13 points. Macy Bryant was the third Fremont player in double figures with 10.

Fremont will travel to Columbus (3-5) Friday before returning to the Bahe to face Lincoln East, who knocked off Lincoln High and played Lincoln Pius X to a seven-point loss in the HAC tournament, Saturday.

