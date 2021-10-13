Fremont drops top ten match-up with Lincoln Southwest

Freshly minted No. 9 Fremont ran into its toughest challenge of the fall in No. 3 Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night, taking one set in dominant fashion against the Silverhawks before dropping the match 3-1 (13-25, 21-25, 25-12, 16-25).

“We did some things really, really well,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen. “You can tell we maybe haven’t been challenged repeatedly because at times our training broke down and we didn’t trust what we had done.”

Tuesday was just the second ranked opponent Fremont, now 18-6 on the year, had faced all fall and for Nelsen, it was an important learning moment as the Tigers make their final push towards the postseason.

“This game was good for us in the end because it was probably what we needed at this point in the year to fix things to go forward,” Nelson said.

The Silverhawks opened up a commanding 12-2 lead in the opening set and never relented in the opening set.

Fremont managed to get within eight, 13-5, in the set, but were unable to erase the majority of the early deficit.

“I was not prepared for them to serve us deep like that, repeatedly and I felt like we did not adjust,” Nelson said. “We were always ready for the short serve and so the more they served us deep, the more we were out of system. We aren’t a great team out of system and they are a really good team in system.”

The second set was more akin to a pair of ranked teams matching up with ties all the way up to 21-21.

Southwest had the final rally of the set however, going on a 4-0 run to take the set 25-21.

Fremont’s shining moment came in the third set, pouncing on Southwest for a 9-4 lead.

“We talked about how we have nothing to lose and just went out there and just served,” Nelsen said.

A Mattie Dalton kill – she finished with seven – handed the Tigers a 20-9 advantage

An ace wrapped up the final set in favor of the Tigers 25-12.

Fremont recorded eight aces in the match with senior Elise Estudillo landing a team-high five.

The Tigers were unable to duplicate their third set efforts in the fourth set, falling behind 15-12 at the midway point of the match.

The Silverhawks put the game away with a 10-4 run to take the final set of the night 25-16.

Southwest’s block proved to be a wall too tall to get over as the Silverhawks got a hand on 18 of the Tiger attacks on the night.

“At times, they had a triple block and I wanted our middles to read that triple block because if they have that, the tip is open,” Nelsen said. “I felt like we started to do that more successfully. We also talked about going sharper across. We need to strengthen that and make sure they are hitting that line.”

Southwest’s offense was led by Shaylee Meyers, a Fresno State commit, who landed 24 kills.

Fremont’s attack was led by Grace Williams, who had eight kills and five blocks – two solo and three assists. Emmalee Sheppard added seven kills.

Fremont will wrap up the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln with a match against Lincoln Southeast.

