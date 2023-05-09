COLUMBUS - Fremont earned seven individual and three relay at-large bids into the state track meet next week.

In individual events, the eight fastest times that finish outside of the top four at their district meet are eligible for an at-large bid while the four fastest relays outside of the top three at their district meet are eligible.

The Fremont boys had four additional individuals earn spots at state.

Senior Will Schulz and junior Wes Pleskac will join teammate and district champion Juan Gonzalez in the 1600m race.

Schulz ran a 4:30.89 to finish fifth at the A-1 district while Pleskac crossed just after his teammate at 4:31.59.

Senior Domingo Perez Ramos will get one more individual race after earning a spot in the 3200m after he finished sixth with a time of 10:06.13.

Sophomore Alex Diers will be making his first appearance in Omaha with his seventh place jump of 20’ 5 ½” in the long jump earning one of the open spots.

On the girls side, all three of the Tigers relays advanced to the final meet of the season while three individuals notched a spot at state.

Seniors Ella Cooper and Emmalee Sheppard will have a chance to don the Tigers uniform one more time with each advancing in an individual race in addition to being a part of the Tigers 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Cooper’s time of 12.87 in the 100m finals, which put her seventh in the A-1 finals, sends her to state while Sheppard’s fifth place time of 1:00.55 in the 400m moves her on.

Fremont’s 4x100m team, which also featured Sahree Worthy and Sydney Glause, finished sixth with a time of 50.73 in the district meet.

The 4x400m squad - Sheppard, Cooper, Glause and Chloe Hemmer - ran a 4:07.98 to take fourth.

Junior Ayva Darmento saw her workload at the state meet double, earning a bid in the 800m with a time of 2:26.97m, good for sixth at districts, and as a part of the 4x800m relay.

The Tigers 3200m relay crew of Darmento, McKenna Olson, Allison Merrill and Jenna Knuppel combined for a time of 10:01.07, finishing fourth.

The Class A state meet is slated to begin on Wednesday, May 17, at Omaha Burke High School.