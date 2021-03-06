Fremont earns first state placement with runner-up finish

LINCOLN - Fremont threw its best punch at Lincoln Pius X, but for a third time this season, the Thunderbolts and Alexis Markowski proved to be an immovable object as the Lady Tigers lost 56-52 in the Class A state championship game Saturday.
“A totally different feeling from the first two nights to tonight because it hurts for a little bit, but I think it’ll be a good lesson for everybody,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I think it’ll make them work just as hard as we did this year or harder to prove that we deserve to come back down here.”
The Lady Tigers started the game on a 10-0 run fueled by six points in the opening 60 seconds on back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Charli Earth and junior Macy Bryant.
Freshman McKenna Murphy scored her six points on the night in quick succession, putting in back-to-back 3-point attempts, pushing Fremont’s lead out to 16-5.
Fremont’s lead was trimmed down to seven, 21-14, by the end of the first quarter after going 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.
They’d shoot 5 of 20 in the remaining 24 minutes of action.
“When you are shooting the ball well and hitting three’s, it makes a big, big difference,”
Pius put together a 10-2 run to start the second quarter as the Lady Tigers missed their first six 3-pointers.
Sarah Shepard, who finished with five points, briefly snapped the cold streak to keep Fremont in front 26-24.
Taylor McCabe sent Fremont into the locker room with a 29-24 lead, knocking down a three for the final basket of the half with one minute, 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Fremont held Markowski to just eight first half points. She’d finished the game with 27 to go along with 19 rebounds.
“The defense we tried to play on Markowski worked pretty well in the first half, got a couple fouls on her and kind of limited her touches,” Flynn said.
The Thunderbolts fed the future Husker in the third quarter, with the post player scoring 13 of Pius’ 19 third quarter points.
“You can’t fault the girls because they were in the right position a lot of different times and working really, really hard, but it’s tough when you are five-ten and you’re dealing with a six-three player with great hands and they’ve got some good passers as well,” Flynn said.
Markowski scored the final eight points of the quarter, pushing Fremont into a 43-37 deficit going into the fourth quarter.
Fremont hung around in the final frame, getting within a possession at 52-49 with 19.9 seconds left on a Macy Bryant, who notched 12 points, bucket in the paint, but was unable to materialize a game-tying bucket.
McCabe landed one final 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to set the final score. The triple also moved the Lady Tigers up one spot in the record books as FHS finished the year with 247 - one better than Seward’s 246 during the 2012-13 season - for the second most in Nebraska state history.
McCabe led Fremont in scoring with 18 points, but finished 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.
The junior ends the season with 106 made 3-pointers, one shy of her own Class A state record set last season and four short of the single-season record.
This is the Lady Tigers first and highest state placement in program history.
The belief inside Fremont’s locker room is it won’t be the last.
“We are really happy with the parts that we have coming back,” Flynn said. “I know they all have a big goal of getting back to this game.”
The Lady Tiger return four of its five starters next year and 83% of its total offense.
The biggest loss will be Earth, who is continuing her playing career at Concordia.
The senior went out with 11 points and eight rebounds, finishing her career with exactly 1,000 points with 669 coming as a Lady Tiger after playing her freshman season at Winnebago.
“Charlie is just a fun player to coach because she gives you so many options,” Flynn said. “She is going to be a really good college player. We are going to really miss her.”
Fremont will have Murphy, sophomore Emmalee Sheppard and freshman Sydney Glause, who all saw time during the postseason to help fill that void.
“I think (Murphy) played a solid state tournament,” Flynn said. “We expect some big things out of McKenna and she’ll really be a good player for us down the stretch of the next three years.”
Fremont finishes the year with a 23-4 record - with three losses coming at the hands of Pius.