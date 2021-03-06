Fremont earns first state placement with runner-up finish

Sarah Shepard, who finished with five points, briefly snapped the cold streak to keep Fremont in front 26-24.

Taylor McCabe sent Fremont into the locker room with a 29-24 lead, knocking down a three for the final basket of the half with one minute, 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Fremont held Markowski to just eight first half points. She’d finished the game with 27 to go along with 19 rebounds.

“The defense we tried to play on Markowski worked pretty well in the first half, got a couple fouls on her and kind of limited her touches,” Flynn said.

The Thunderbolts fed the future Husker in the third quarter, with the post player scoring 13 of Pius’ 19 third quarter points.

“You can’t fault the girls because they were in the right position a lot of different times and working really, really hard, but it’s tough when you are five-ten and you’re dealing with a six-three player with great hands and they’ve got some good passers as well,” Flynn said.

Markowski scored the final eight points of the quarter, pushing Fremont into a 43-37 deficit going into the fourth quarter.