Fremont earns return trip to district title game

Fremont is returning to a district championship game for the second-straight year.

The Tigers took care of Bellevue East in straight sets, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16, Tuesday night in their final home game of the year.

“We played with a lot more freedom tonight,” said Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli. “It was a team win. We had a lot of people contribute all night.”

Tuesday’s win was marked by long runs and extended point wins by Fremont.

“We stayed more organized, we covered out our hitters, which gave them more freedom,” Wehrli said.

In the second set, Fremont fell behind 5-1 to the Chieftains, then answered back by outscoring the visitors 24-6 down the stretch.

“We talked about the fact it’s postseason play and from this point on, we are trying to end other team’s seasons and nobody wants that to happen,” Wehrli said. “ We didn’t respond quick enough and once we did, we wanted it more.”

Mattie Dalton led the offense with 21 kills, hitting .390 for the match. It’s her tenth 20+ kill game on the season.

Emmalee Sheppard added eight kills, finding the floor to end both the opening and final set of the night.

Kate Denker dished out 30 assists in the win.

Elena Estudillo landed four aces from the service line as part of a nine ace game for the Tigers. Estudillo also had a team-leading 15 digs.

“We served it really well tonight,” Wehrli said.

Fremont will put its season on the line Wednesday, traveling to Lincoln East for the A-5 district championship game.

The Spartans swept Omaha Northwest (25-8, 25-17, 25-12) in the other semifinal game.

Fremont lost the only meeting between the two teams this fall 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14) back on Sept. 20.

The Tigers will need to upset Lincoln East to reach the state tournament for a second-straight year, sitting in 10th in the wildcard point standings going into the championship game.

First serve is set for 6 p.m.