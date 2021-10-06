Fremont ends opening day of districts on both ends of a walk-off

“I liked that we ended with some excitement and really carried that in,” Schleicher said.

Kylie Phillips got the Tigers on the board with a solo shot to left in the top of the second, skipping the first pitch she saw off the top of the fence for a 1-0 Fremont lead.

Phillips notched her second extra base hit of the game in the third, sending a double to the right field gap to score Ella Cooper, who reached on a walk, from first.

Mackenzie Kinning drove in Phillips with a single to right, cementing Fremont’s lead at 3-0.

East drew within one with its first two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Fremont maintained its lead until the bottom of the sixth, when the Spartan’s second blast of the game pushed them in front 4-3.

The Tigers got down to their final out before battling to tie the game up at 4-4.

Phillips worked a five-pitch walk to get the tying run aboard, then Kinning came through with a double to center.

East’s third home run ended the game in the bottom of the seventh.