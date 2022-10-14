Fremont ends regular season with win

Fremont secured a win in its final regular season game Thursday, taking down Lincoln Southeast in four sets.

The Tigers took the opening set 25-18 then dropped the second set to the Knights 19-25.

It’d be all Fremont after the second set loss, taking the third set 25-13 and the fourth and final set 25-18.

The Tigers ended the final two sets with an ace.

“We did a terrific job of hitting them off the court,” said Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli. “It wasn’t even the aces that was important as we kept them out of system which meant that we didn’t have to defend their big middle as much as I thought we’d have to tonight.”

Thursday was also Senior night for the Tigers, who send off a class who has gone through three coaches in their time with the volleyball program.

“I’m so thankful for the leadership of this group of seniors in the sense of they have continued to work hard and pull for each other,” Wehrli said. “They are all in for each other, which is what you need when you’re starting to build a culture.”

The home victory sends Fremont into the postseason with a 19-7 record.

The Tigers will start Heartland Athletic Conference tournament play on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“We’ve got a couple that we need to address, but I feel really good about the progress that we’ve made this year,” Wehrli said. “If you look at what we were doing earlier this year versus what we are doing now, we’re serving more efficently, we’re using more hitters.”