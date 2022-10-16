Fremont ends year with rout of Omaha Northwest

Fremont put the closing touches on the 2022 season and got a two quarters head start on next year in a 55-32 win over Omaha Northwest Friday in the season finale.

The Tigers top line put up 48 points in the opening half then turned the keys over to the next generation in the second half in the victory.

Fremont ends the year at 2-7 with its other win coming against Lincoln Northeast. Of Fremont’s seven losses, five came against teams rated in the Lincoln Journal Star top 10 with a combined record of 32-8.

“Class A is tough and when the schedule came out, we knew it was going to be a bear” Jennings said. “The one thing about our kids is they never gave up, never quit even if we were down and things weren’t going our way, they never gave up.”

Brooks Eyler started the scoring for Fremont Friday with a two-yard touchdown run - the first of his four trips to the endzone - to open up a 7-0 lead at the five minute, 58 second mark of the first quarter.

The sophomore added a 15-yard scoring run before the quarter ended to take the Tigers into the second quarter leading 14-0.

Fremont put up 34 points in the second half, tallying five rushing by four different ball carries.

A Nate Jones interception set up Eyler’s third score, an 18-yard stroll through the Huskies defense.

Another Northwest turnover, a fumble recovered by Ethan Bogenreif, allowed Fremont to open up a 27-0 lead. Quarterback Micahel Dalton kept it himself, covering 22 yards for a score.

Fremont’s Landon Schurman recovered the ensuing kickoff, leading to a Benny Alfaro touchdown from two yards out.

The highlight of the night came on Fremont’s next drive, produced by a Dom Escovedo interception, as Eyler took a carry 60 yards to the house.

The sophomore finished with 113 yards on seven touches, four resulting in a score.

As a team, Fremont rushed for 317 yards on 34 carries.

“One of the things we talked about was winning up front and we did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Jennings said.

Schurman sent Fremont into the locker room with a 48-0 lead after a score with 18 seconds left in the opening half.

On Fremont’s first drive of the second half, Davarious Bell polished off the Tigers’ scoring efforts.

Northwest scored all 32 of its points following the Tigers taking a 55-0 lead.

“Our defense played really well except for later in the game when we started subbing in, we really did throw a shutout,” Jennings said.

The Tigers defense forced six turnovers in the win - three picks and three fumbles.

The Huskies scored seven points in the third quarter and 24 points in the final frame.

Fremont used the majority of the second half to play its back-ups and underclassmen, getting playing time to the group that will replace the 17 seniors off this fall's roster.

“I think we played everyone tonight, which is a rare occasion in a varsity game,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “Getting them on the field, under the lights is a great experience for them and something that will help us move forward next year.”