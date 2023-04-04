Fremont has been on both ends of a shutout to start the week, falling 7-0 to Lincoln East Monday before rebounding to clobber Lincoln High 15-0 Tuesday.

The Spartans scored in five out of the seven frames and never put up more than two runs in a frame Monday.

Brant Phillips took the loss, allowing three hits over 4 2/3 innings while issuing three walks and striking out six.

Garrett Rau and Logan Eggen combined to get the final seven outs.

An 11-run second frame allowed Fremont to put away the Links in five innings Tuesday.

The Tigers got things started with two runs in the bottom of the first. Brooks Eyler scored on a wild pitch after drawing a four-pitch walk followed by Ryan Dix driving in Jackson Cyza with a single to center.

Fremont took advantage of six walks while pounding out seven hits in the second frame.

Dix roped a bases clearing double to center to get the Tigers to double-figures at 10-0. He finished 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI and one rune.

Colin Ridder notched the second extra base hit of the frame with an RBI double to make it 13-0 and the end of two.

Fremont’s final two runs came in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run double from Cyza.

Cyza produced a 1-for-1 effort at the plate while drawing three walks to go along with his three RBI and two runs scored.

Cooper Weitzel also drove in a pair of runs and scored twice with a 2-for-3 day.

Dom Escovedo face two batters above the minimum in a three inning appearance, striking out three and walking one while allowing two hits.

Jariel Ortiz-Garcia tossed struck out three in his two inning relief appearance.

Fremont begins the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament next week.