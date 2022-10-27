Fremont falls in A-5 title game after taking opening set off Lincoln East

LINCOLN - For a moment Wednesday in the Class A-5 district title game, No. 10 Fremont had everything working.

The Tigers had everything working as they landed the opening blow on No. 4 Lincoln East on the Spartans home court.

The moment passed after the opening set as Fremont fell 3-1 (18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19) on the doorsteps of the state tournament.

“We showed our youth a little bit tonight,” said Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli. “When we started to get pressed a little bit, we tried to do other people’s jobs, but overall we took big steps forward this year as a program and I’m really excited for what comes next.”

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the opening set. Back-to-back kills by Mattie Dalton, who finished with 15 on the night, ballooned the lead further to 18-10.

Lincoln East fought back to within four, 20-16, with a 6-0 run, but this string of Spartan points wouldn’t affect the outcome of the opening set with the Tigers taking a 1-0 lead in the match on a Kate Denker ace.

Long Lincoln East runs would be the flavor of the rest of the match. The Spartans jumped out to a 8-3 lead in set two to cruise to an 11-point win and a tied game.

Set three with the tightest match of the night, holding a tie out to 19-19. From there, Fremont conceded a 4-0 run to trail 23-19.

The Tigers survived a pair of set points to extend the match, but still dropped the set 25-22.

“We just buried ourselves at some bad times,” Wehrli said. “We let them run up the points at bad times and we struggled to dig our way back out of it.”

The Spartans put together one more big run at the start of the fourth set, rocketing out to a 7-0 lead aided by four Fremont errors.

The heightened pressure of a district championship game and the quick pace of Wednesday night’s match-up hurt Fremont’s ability to play with the “freedom” that helped the Tigers reach the finals.

“As they started taking the momentum, it got a little bit more difficult to maintain that mindset,” Wehrli said. “We started to get a little tight, started pressing a little bit, but that’s youth, that’s inexperience and a year from now, it’s going to be a different paradigm for us.

Fremont chipped away at the Lincoln East lead throughout the final set, managing to get back within three, 20-17, but was unable to force a fifth set.

“We gave it a good run, a legitimately good run,” Wehrli said. “I think we could have won it, but at the end of the day, I’m disappointed that our season is over, but I’m proud of the kids. If you look at how we improved over the course of the season, I’m really proud of that.”

Fremont finishes the year 21-10 overall with a fourth place finish in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament and a championship win in the Bellevue East Invitational on their resume.

Wehrli credited the senior group for setting the tone in his first year at the helm of the program.

“We have some seniors that are going to be very difficult to replace, not only on the play-side, but on the leadership side,” Wehrli said. “I really think they laid a great foundation for what we are trying to do for the future.”

Fremont will lose five seniors to graduation - Emmalee Sheppard, Grace Wibbels, Abby Hancock, Makayla Belmont, Jessa Seely - but will return the bulk of its starting rotation next fall.

“The thing that sticks out for me beyond anything else is just the leadership of these seniors,” Wehrli said. “These guys embody what we talk about every day, which is servant leadership. It’s easy for seniors to always think they’re going to be first and these guys put everyone else ahead of them.

“I'm really thankful for the standard that they set for the underclassmen and I’m excited to see how these underclassmen take these lessons and apply them to next year.”