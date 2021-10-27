Fremont falls in Class A-7 district title game

OMAHA—Fremont was swept in the Class A-7 district championship game (25-23, 25-22, 25-10) by Omaha Westside Wednesday night.

For two sets, Fremont went toe-to-toe with Warriors in a slugfest, yet never found the set win.

“It’s heartbreaking because I really feel like we outplayed them the first two sets,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen. “We beat them to 20 and then froze and a little bit of that is experience in a game like this.”

The Tigers broke a 6-6 tie in the opening set with a 4-0 run to lead 10-6.

Fremont maintained its lead all the way out to 18-14 before Westside flipped the script following a timeout to tie the match at 19-19.

Westside rode that momentum into a two point victory in the first set, 25-23.

Fremont found a way to hang around in the second set, rallying from a four point deficit, 13-9, with an 8-0 run to lead 17-13. f

Westside countered with a 5-0 run to retake the lead at 18-17.

“It happened in the first set, and we came out so strong in the second set and then it happened again and we got into our heads,” Nelsen said.

The Warriors doubled the Tigers offensive output down the stretch in the second set to seal the pivotal second set 25-21.

“In the end, atleast for the first two sets, we looked like a team that deserved to be in the top,” Nelsen said.

The final set was one-sided as the Warriors jumped out 16-5 lead and cruised to take the final set by 15 points.

“When you are trying to go in the right direction with your program, and you do everything right and the game slips away from you not once, but twice, it’s really hard for anybody, but especially for kids that haven’t been there to think that we could play this out to five sets,” Nelsen said.

Mya Bolden continued her strong district tournament, leading the Tigers with five kills, matching Ellah Hofer, who also had 11 assists.

Grace Williams notched four kills while Mattie Dalton and Emmalee Sheppard both chipped in three.

Fremont is now 22-8 on the season. The wildcard standings were not finalized at the time of publication. The Tigers entered the night eighth in the wild card standings and in line for the lone at-large bit to the state tournament.

Check fremonttribune.com for an updated look at the fate of Fremont’s season.

Regardless of the state qualification status, the 2021 Tigers will be amongst the best in program history having already reached the highest win tally in FHS history.

“When I started figuring out who is back from what team and I looked at transfers and looked what we had back, I started to say, hey, we could be a top ten team, and people laughed—not meanly, but they laughed,” Nelsen said. “(The senior class) has left their mark on Fremont forever.”

