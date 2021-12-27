Fremont falls in HAC tournament opener

Kearney High was too much to handle for the Fremont High School boys basketball team. The Tigers fell to the Bearcats 77-36 in the opening round of the Heartland America Conference tournament.

The Bearcats advanced to the next round where they will face Lincoln Pius X High School on Tuesday.

Fremont came in aggressive and even was in a back-and-forth tussle with Kearney early on in the first quarter. Kearney had an early 14-4 lead after going on a 8-0 run.

Fremont did catch up after knocking down five straight points before Will Vanderbeek hit a three-pointer to end the quarter at 17-9.

Fremont struggled against Kearney’s full-court pressure defense. After down 41-25 at the half, they were outscored 36-11. Fremont was held to two points in the fourth quarter.

Carter Sintek was the only Tiger in double figures with 11 points. Kearney had four of their five starters in double figures. Jack Mundorf led with 16 points. Vanderbeek added 15.

The loss sends the Tigers to the consolation bracket and they will travel to No. 10 seed Columbus at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Discoverers lost 67-53 to Lincoln North Star.

