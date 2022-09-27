 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont falls in home triangular

FRE_092322_FHS Tennis_p2.jpg

Fremont's Cameron Indra returns a shot during the No. 3 doubles against Westside Thursday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont lost to Bellevue West and Norfolk Monday at the Tigers home triangular. 

The Tigers lost 5-1 to Norfolk and 5-1 to Bellevue West. 

Cameron Indra picked up the lone win against Bellevue West, winning 8-3 against Tanner Adams at No. 1 singles. 

Indra lost his other match 8-0 to Norfolk's Michael Foster. 

Fremont's No. 2 doubles team of Bryce Reeson and Brandon Gallo won 8-1 over Norfolk's Francisco Aguilar and Layton Planer. The Tigers duo lost their other match 8-2. 

At No. 2 singles, Colby Robinson lost his both of his matches 8-1 while Cade Rasmussen at No. 3 singles dropped both of his two matches 8-2. 

No. 1 doubles Jacob Broeker and grant Rump fell 8-2 in both of their matches.

No. 3 doubles Ashton Lamb and Peyton Harman pushed Norfolk's Tim Spray and Tanner Bloom to an 8-6 loss and Bellevue West's pairing to an 8-4 loss. 

Fremont will return to action next Monday, traveling to Columbus to face the Discoverers in a dual set for 4 p.m.

