Fremont falls in home triangular

Fremont lost to Bellevue West and Norfolk Monday at the Tigers home triangular.

The Tigers lost 5-1 to Norfolk and 5-1 to Bellevue West.

Cameron Indra picked up the lone win against Bellevue West, winning 8-3 against Tanner Adams at No. 1 singles.

Indra lost his other match 8-0 to Norfolk's Michael Foster.

Fremont's No. 2 doubles team of Bryce Reeson and Brandon Gallo won 8-1 over Norfolk's Francisco Aguilar and Layton Planer. The Tigers duo lost their other match 8-2.

At No. 2 singles, Colby Robinson lost his both of his matches 8-1 while Cade Rasmussen at No. 3 singles dropped both of his two matches 8-2.

No. 1 doubles Jacob Broeker and grant Rump fell 8-2 in both of their matches.

No. 3 doubles Ashton Lamb and Peyton Harman pushed Norfolk's Tim Spray and Tanner Bloom to an 8-6 loss and Bellevue West's pairing to an 8-4 loss.

Fremont will return to action next Monday, traveling to Columbus to face the Discoverers in a dual set for 4 p.m.