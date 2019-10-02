Lincoln Southwest downed Fremont High School 36-0 on Monday in junior varsity football.
Jonathan LaDay led the rushing game for the Tigers while Brady Walter had a key reception.
The offensive line was led by Ernesto Flores and Ethan Florentino Figueroa. Lineman Alex Hernandez, linebacker Mason Limbach, safety Quinn Gossett and defensive back Brady Millard were defensive leaders. Limbach had a pass breakup.
The Tigers are 2-2 with wins over Lincoln Northeast and Omaha Bryan and losses against Grand Island and Lincoln Southwest.
Fremont plays Monday at Lincoln North Star.