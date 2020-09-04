Fremont falls short on the road against North Platte

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH PLATTE - Jaylan Ruffin saw an opening on the far right side by the Fremont sideline in the fourth quarter and danced past a defender as he ran alongside it. Two more defenders, one of which was a defensive back, started closing in and looked as if they would knock the North Platte running back out of bounds.

They didn’t. Ruffin stutter-stepped, which forced a defender to try to tackle him up high. Ruffin lowered, pushed the defender off and waltzed into the end zone on a 33-yard run.

The score put North Platte ahead by 10 points, and ultimately was the insurance the Bulldogs (2-0) needed to defeat Fremont on Friday 35-31.

“They kind of looked like they were overcommitting to my outside,” Ruffin said. “So I stutter stepped and luckily they had a high tackle on me and I put a hand down and kept my footing. Got into the end zone.”

Ruffin and senior running back Cody Wright anchored a North Platte offense that put up 403 rushing yards. Ruffin finished with 72 yards while Wright had 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate Janas had 41 yards on the ground and a touchdown, and Vince Genatone rushed for 89 yards with a 69-yard touchdown run.