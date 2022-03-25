Fremont falls to Columbus, 3-0

Facing blustering winds at Christensen Fields Friday afternoon, the Fremont boys soccer team found themselves unable to make headway against the headwind in a 3-0 loss to Columbus.

An early miscue by the Tigers in front of their own goal led to the only goal the Discoverers would need.

Columbus tacked on a second goal before halftime to lead 2-0.

"We gave up two goals into the wind, which we didn't play very well in the first half, didn't compete very hard," said Fremont coach Sean Murphy.

Playing with the wind in their face for the second half, Fremont spent the majority of the half on their own side of the field, conceding a third goal with 16 minutes left to set the final score.

"The wind does have a factor," Murphy said. "It is what it is, but it's a lot of things that we have to get better at before we can start to win games."

Fremont returns to the pitch on Thursday, March 31, traveling to Lincoln Northeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0