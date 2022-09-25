Fremont falls to Grand Island

Fremont was held scoreless in the second half of its week five match-up against Grand Island in a 38-14 loss on the road.

The No. 9 Islanders’ offense piled up 460 total yards, including 339 yards rushing.

“The offensive line was making really big holes and we were able to get a lot of cutback lanes on our zone scheme,” Islander senior running back Jace Chrisman said. “Those guys work hard every single day and they kicked butt tonight.”

Chrisman was the biggest beneficiary of Grand Island’s solid line play, rushing 16 times for 172 yards and two TDs. That included a 24-yard scoring run to give the Islanders a 10-7 lead with 5:56 left in the second quarter and then had an impressive 72-yard TD jaunt with two minutes remaining before halftime.

After the Islanders’ Heider Alba Meda’s 30-yard field goal accounted for the only scoring in the first quarter, the second quarter produced a wild final 9 1/2 minutes of the opening half. Grand Island outscored the Tigers 21-14 in the frame, to lead 24-14 at the intermission.

Three TDs were scored in the final two minutes of the first half. Wide receiver Colton Marsh completed Grand Island’s 21-point second quarter by hauling in a 45-yard scoring pass from quarterback Cohen Evans with nine seconds left before intermission.

Fremont’s points came on a one-yard touchdown run by Hudson Cunnings after a 47-yard connection between the senior quarterback and Jackson Cyza set the Tigers up at the goal line.

The Tigers first points of the quarter came on an 18-yard Nathan Jones touchdown reception.

The 21-point outburst in the second quarter allowed Grand Island to overcome two first-half turnovers. The Islanders put the game away by scoring on their first two drives of the second half, cashing in on a 6-yard TD run by Richardson with 9:22 left in the third quarter and a 1-yard TD run by Evans with 3:22 remaining in the third.

Grand Island’s defense limited Fremont (1-4) to 179 total yards, including 82 yards rushing on 36 attempts. Tigers’ quarterback Cunnings was 6 of 13 passing for 97 yard.

Fremont returns to Heedum Field at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting Elkhorn South.