Fremont falls to Gretna in district semifinals

GRETNA - Fremont pushed Gretna for a full four quarters Monday, but came up short in a 50-42 loss to the Dragons in the A-5 district semifinals.

“We made them work, so I’m happy that they had to earn it,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams.

Carter Sintek came on strong out of the gates, scoring the first five points of the night as the Tigers built up a 8-2 lead.

The senior playing in his final game went for a team-high 17 points, connecting on five three-pointers.

A 9-0 run by Gretna, fueled by turnovers by Fremont, pulled the Dragons in front where they’d remain the rest of the night.

“We turned it over too much, especially in the first half against their press,” Williams said. “I wish it would have been because they were forcing steals, but it was too many self-inflicted ones.”

The turnovers allowed Gretna to stake out a seven points lead before Micah Moore and Sintek combined to score the final seven points of the half, pulling Fremont to within four, 25-21, at the break.

“We had the right guys shooting the right shots most of the night,” Williams said.

Fremont had an answer for each time Gretna threatened to pull away in the second half, but only got as close as five after halftime.

Drew Sellon ended the third quarter with a corner three and Sintek followed with a triple to start the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 36-31.

Gretna answered with the next five points to close off the Tigers comeback bid.

Ashton Sagehorn was the second leading scorer for the Tigers with eight points while Sellon and Moore both added five.

Fremont finishes the year 9-15 which included a stretch of four-straight home wins. Nine wins is the most wins in a season in the last five years.

“They played the right way, they played hard and they represented our school and our community as well as they could,” Williams said.

