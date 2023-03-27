Fremont’s late rally wasn’t enough to overcome Gretna Saturday as the Tigers fell 4-3 to the Dragons.

Gretna got all the offense it would need within the first two innings, tagging starter Jariel Ortiz for a pair of runs in both the first and second inning.

Fremont got a run back in the top of the third as Dom Escovedo drove in Landon Schurman with a single to right.

Ortiz put up a clean inning in his third and final frame of the day, exiting after yielding eight hits while striking out one.

Garrett Rau kept the Dragons at bay for the next three innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three in three shutout frames.

The 4-1 game held until Fremont inched closer with a run in the fifth as Cooper Weitzel, who reached on a single, scored on a passed ball.

Clay Hedges knocked in Ryan Dix with a two-out RBI single in the top of the third to make it a one-run game in the sixth, but the Tigers would go down in the seventh to close the comeback effort.