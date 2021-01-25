Fremont falls to Lincoln Southeast

The Fremont boys couldn’t keep pace with Lincoln Southeast as the Knights ran away to a 76-56 win Friday night.

“A slow start and not paying attention to detail as far as the scout goes,” Fremont coach Joe Tynon said. “Credit to Lincoln Southeast, they got us on some rotation stuff and they hit shots early in the first half and we couldn’t rebound from that.”

The floodgates opened after a sluggish start for both sides with Southeast pulling away to a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Knights led by 25 at halftime, 46-21.

Fremont outscored Southeast 35-30 in the second half, but were unable to put a dent in the Knights sizable lead.

Dawson Glause finished with a team-high 12 points. Carter Sintek added 11 points. Jadyn Cascio-Jensen finished with nine points on 2 of 4 shooting from three.

“Jadyn had been very solid for the most part all year, it was nice to see his confidence tonight,” Tynon said. “He is a kid that can score for us, so it was nice to see him come in and shoot the ball with confidence.”

Micah Moore chipped in six points and Conner Richmond and Mark Mendoza both finished with five points.

Fremont hosts Norfolk Friday, Jan. 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0