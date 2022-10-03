Fremont falls to No. 3 Elkhorn South

Fremont lost 49-7 against No. 3 Elkhorn South Friday, conceding six rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Cole Ballard scored all six touchdowns for the Storm in the first half, setting a new program record.

Brooks Eyler accounted for most of Fremont's offense, rushing for 67 yards on 11 carries for the Tigers lone score of the night. The sophomore found the end zone with a six yard run in the the fourth quarter.

Michael Dalton made his debut at quarterback for the Tigers, completing two passes for five yards on nine attempts while also rushing for 40 yards.

Benny Alfaro and Ben Avalos led Fremont's defense with seven tackles each.

Fremont (1-6) will face another ranked challenge in week seven, traveling to No. 4 Omaha North.

The Vikings are coming off a 64-0 win over Omaha Northwest and have not allowed more than 14 points in the last five games.