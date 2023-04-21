Fremont baseball is on the cusp of breaking through, Tigers coach Jeff Hayden believes.

On Thursday, Fremont still found themselves on the wrong side of the hump they’re trying to get over, leaving the bases loaded in the top of the seventh in an 8-7 loss to No. 8 Bellevue West.

“I liked that energy level, I liked that effort level, I liked that attention to detail,” Hayden said. “We felt like us tonight and I think that’s important. That’s a good team that we went nose-to-nose with.”

The Tigers, who never trailed until the bottom of the sixth inning, got to work on offense in the top of the first.

Fremont strung together five-straight singles with the fourth—a Jariel Ortiz fly ball that found the chalk near the warning track—bringing in a pair of runs. A Landon Schurman sacrifice fly extended the lead to 3-0 two batters later.

The Thunderbirds mounted their first response in the bottom of the second, tagging Fremont starter Dom Escovedo for a pair of runs, then tied the game in the third.

Brooks Eyler came through with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth to return the Tigers to the pole position as his weak groundball up the third base line resulted in a Bellevue West error and a pair of runners crossing to make it 5-3.

Fremont’s third run of the fourth scored on a Jackson Cyza strikeout as the ball went to the backstop, allowing the runner from third to score and Cyza to reach safely.

Bellevue West answered with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to cut the deficit back down to one run.

A Thunderbird solo home run in the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 6-6. A two-run blast in the next Bellevue West turn at the plate gave the Thunderbirds the lead for good and chased Escovedo from the game.

The senior allowed nine hits in five innings of work, striking out third and walking fourth.

“We talked yesterday about how these guys are good hitters and that we’ve got to stay down and keep the off-balance and he did a fantastic job of that tonight,” Hayden said. “He had really good control of all three of his pitches. He just left a couple balls up that unfortunately found barrels.”

Ryan Dix kept the deficit at two runs, facing the minimum in his relief effort.

The top of the seventh was an exercise in patience for the Tigers as Bellevue West reliever Tanner Hosick walked four of the first five batters he faced, bringing in a run.

Hosick settled in to strikeout the final two batters of the game, leaving the tying run stranded 90 feet away.

The loss sends Fremont to 5-10 on the year with four games left in the regular season.

“I do feel like we are getting ready to play as good of baseball as we possibly can down the stretch,” Hayden said.

Friday’s game against Columbus was pushed back to 7 p.m. due to low temperatures and the threat of rain Friday night.