LINCOLN -- Fremont High School couldn't overcome slow starts in a number of matches Monday during a tennis dual against Lincoln North Star.
The Navigators downed the Tigers 9-0 in a Heartland Athletic Conference matchup.
"We got off to a slow start in all but one of our singles matches and we were never able to recover," Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. "A lot of the credit goes to North Star as they are a very solid team, but we also had some opportunities that we let get away from us."
Thi Huynh of the Navigators beat Lexi Glosser 8-0 at No. 1 singles. Gracie Fry downed Elise Patchen 8-2 at No. 2 while Rylee Schurman won 8-0 over Miah Vakiner at No. 3.
Tara Ferrel of LNS beat Hannah Wilson 8-2 at No. 4 while Maddie Frank of the Navigators downed Anna Baskova 8-3 at No. 5. At No. 6, Ann Le of LNS beat Tawnie Escamilla 8-0.
"Against a team like (North Star), you have to be at your best and we weren't at our best today," Larsen said. "The encouraging thing was that we played well for stretches, but unfortunately we couldn't string together some more points."
Patchen and Wilson suffered an 8-6 setback to Schurman and Ferrel at No. 1 doubles.
"I thought we were much stronger in doubles than we were in singles," Larsen said. "Elise and Hannah had a back-and-forth match that they felt they could've won. They had a few missed chances to close some points that North Star was able to capitalize on."
At No. 2 doubles, Vakiner and Glosser suffered an 8-2 loss to the team of Scully and Kocian.
"Lexi and Miah played fairly well, but faced a really strong doubles team," Larsen said. "They were able to put some pressure on us at the net and made things very difficult."
North Star won the junior varsity dual 6-3. Katelyn Johnson of the Tigers earned a 6-2 win in singles. The doubles teams of Jules Schmidt and Mackenzie Kirby and Grace Blick and Elise Estudillo also picked up wins.
Fremont returns to Lincoln on Thursday for a dual at 3 p.m. against Northeast at the Woods Tennis Center.
"As a team, we will learn from this and move on to the next opportunity to compete," Larsen said.