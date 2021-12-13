Fremont feeds hot hand in win over Papillion-La Vista

Fremont sank 11 3-pointers and led comfortably for the vast majority of it’s 68-48 win over Papillion-La Vista Monday night with four players scoring in double-figures.

“We did a really good job of distributing the ball to whoever was hot,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

McKenna Murphy had the initial hot hand for the Tigers, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers to give Fremont the lead for good with her first two shots of the night.

“McKenna Murphy is shooting the ball really well,” Flynn said.

The sophomore finished the game knocking down five of her nine long range shots for 19 points.

Fremont led 15-9 at the end of the opening quarter, then followed it up by outscoring the Monarchs 20-4 in the second frame.

The Tigers led 35-13 at the break.

“That was a defensive statement, holding them to 13,” Flynn said.

Fremont’s lead ballooned to 25 in the second half with Macy Bryant, Brylee Nelsen and Sarah Shepard all getting in on the three-point action.

Fremont led 54-32 going into the final frame and worked through most of its bench in the final minutes of the contest.

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 20 points points, knocking down three triples.

Shepard notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds while Bryant nearly joined her with 12 points and eight rebounds.

It’s the third straight win for Fremont, who took care of business against Benson Saturday, rolling the Bunnies 64-27.

The Tigers dominated the odd numbered quarters, opening up a 23-5 lead in the first quarter, then came out of the halftime break to score 23 in the third frame.

“We really wanted to establish ourselves early, then let them work back a little in the second quarter,” Flynn said Saturday.

Benson made a brief run to cut Fremont’s lead down to 34-20 by halftime.

“We’ve really talked about consistency and trying to play 32 minutes of really good basketball both offensively and defensively and I really thought we did with a little let down in the second quarter.”

Fremont held Benson to just seven points in the second half and without a basket from the field until the fourth quarter to run away with the game.

McCabe led all scorers with 20 points while Murphy poured in 17.

Fremont will be on the road for the rest of the week, traveling to Florida to take part in 2021 Basketball Classic in Kissimmee.

The Tigers will play in a pool with Nixa High School from Missouri, Ocean Springs High School from Mississippi and Kankakee High School from Illinois.

“It’s really a great opportunity to bond as a team,” Flynn said. “Also, really trying to create some of that depth because we are going to play three games in a row then come back and then we have the HAC which is possibly, three, four games in a row.”

Fremont’s first game is at noon (East Coast) Thursday against Nixa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0