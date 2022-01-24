Fremont finished third at Lincoln Northeast Midwest Classic

The Fremont boys wrestling team took part in the Lincoln Northeast Midwest Classic Saturday, going 1-2 in the duals to finish third in Pool B.

The Tigers beat Creighton Prep 41-39 in the opening match of the day, then lost 58-21 to Elkhorn South and 45-21 to Lincoln Southeast.

Fremont won seven out of the nine bouts wrestled against the Jr. Jays while forfeiting five weights.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead with Benny Alfaro (195), Ethan Bogenreif (220) and Titus Richardson (285) all picking up pins.

Prep scored the next 27 points of the match to pull ahead 33-18.

Felix Bernal (138) got Fremont back in the win column with a 17-2 tech fall followed by a Kevin Perez (145) pin.

A Tiger open at 152 left Fremont trailing 39-29 going into the final two matches.

Justin Leon (160) and Michael Dalton (170) closed the dual out with back-to-back pins, pulling Fremont in front by two points.

Against Elkhorn South, Fremont secured just two wins, a first period pin by Derrick Alfaro (126) and a 6-1 decision win for Leon.

In the final dual of the day, Fremont picked up four wins against Southeast.

Richardson finished his day undefeated with a 5-1 decision victory.

Perez and Leon both added first period pins to their hauls.

Dalton wrapped up the tournament with his second pin.

Fremont will return to the mats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, hosting Waverly for a dual.

