Fremont finishes 11th at HAC tournament

The Fremont tennis team took 11th at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Friday.

The Tigers were led by Cameron Indra at the No. 1 singles spot. The senior finished seventh, going 2-1 on the day.

Indra picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grand Island to start his day, then lost 6-0, 6-2 to No. 2 seed Kearney in the quarterfinals to be pushed into the seventh place match.

He bounced back to secure a 9-7 win over Lincoln Pius X.

Fremont's No. 2 doubles Bryce Reeson and Brandon Gallo earned a ninth place finish at the tournament, highlighted by a comeback effort in the opening round of the ninth place bracket. The duo lost its opening round match 6-4, 6-1 to Columbus.

Reeson and Gallo overcame a three set deficit against Norfolk in their second match of the day to claim a 9-8(7-2) win. From their, the duo won 8-4 over Grand Island to take home ninth.

No. 1 doubles Gage Ritthaler and Colby Robinson went 1-1 to finish 11th, ending the day with a 9-7 win over Lincoln Northeast after losing 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round to Grand Island.

No. 2 singles Jacob Broeker ended the day in 10th place, going 1-2. He lost 6-1, 6-1 to Lincoln Northstar in the opening round then bounced back with an 8-4 win against Columbus to reach the ninth place match, where he lost 8-1 to Lincoln High.

Fremont's final tournament of the year, the Class A state tournament, begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

Indra is the lone Tiger entering the tournament seeded, claiming the 14th seed in No. 1 singles.