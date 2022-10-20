Fremont finishes fourth in HAC tournament

The Fremont volleyball team finished fourth in the HAC tournament Thursday, losing the third place match to Lincoln Pius X in straight sets 25-10, 25-15, 25-15.

The Tigers went 1-2 in the tournament with its lone win coming against Grand Island in the quarterfinals, 3-1, on Tuesday.

Fremont won the opening set 25-23 over the Islander then dropped the second in extra points, 26-24.

The Tigers regrouped to win the third set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-22.

Fremont lost in straight sets to Lincoln Southwest in the HAC semifinals Wednesday, falling 25-16, 25-15, 25-21.

The Tigers enter the district tournament with a 20-9.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Tigers are 10th in the wildcard standings with 44.22 points.

Fremont will be the No. 2 seed in the Class A-5 district tournament.

The Tigers will face Bellevue East (19-14) in the opening round of the tournament on Oct. 25.

Lincoln East locked up the No. 1 seed and will face the winner of Omaha Northwest (14-14) and Omaha Buena Vista (0-23) on the other side of the bracket.