BLAIR -- Fremont High School repeated as the runner-up of the Blair Softball Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers beat Fort Calhoun 15-0 in three innings and Arlington 14-0 in four innings before falling 11-4 to Omaha Westside in six innings (time limit) in the final.
Westside went up 1-0 in the first on Mia Lund's solo home run. The Warriors extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the second on Abby Rigas' two-run homer.
Fremont cut the deficit to 3-1 on Aleesha Broussard's solo blast in the bottom of the second, but Lund cranked a grand slam homer with two out in the fourth to make it 7-1.
The Tigers cut into the deficit with a three-run fifth. Makenzie Ridder, Alexa Chapman and Tori Baker hit consecutive single. With one out, Ella Cooper reached on an error before Carlie Neuhaus hit a RBI single.
Westside scored four runs with two outs in the sixth to finish the scoring.
"We couldn't find that elusive third out for several innings," Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. "We can't allow good hitting teams like Westside to stick around or they will put the runs on you."
Neuhaus worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk. Cooper worked the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. She struck out three.
Against Fort Calhoun, the Tigers got a run in the first on Cooper's RBI single. They added 14 runs in the second.
"The girls did an excellent job of being patient, getting their pitches and squaring up the ball," Schleicher said. "We hit all the way through the lineup and ran the bases well."
Broussard went 2-for-2, including a triple. Baker added two hits, two RBI and scored three times. Mallory Schleicher had two hits, scored twice and stole a base. Anna Prauner, Raegan Hoyle, Cooper, Madie Schleicher, Kylie Phillips, Neuhaus, Karisa Davenport and Cami Bisson had one hit each. Neuhaus and Bisson had two RBI each while Chapman scored two runs. Morgan Kalisek and Moriah Cash scored once each.
Neuhaus got the win. She struck out two in two hitless innings. Baker struck out three in her one inning of work.
"Carlie and Tori did an excellent job in the circle," Schleicher said. "They were very efficient with their pitches."
Cooper's solo home run in the top of the first set the tone against Arlington.
"Our bats stayed hot in this game," Schleicher said. "Makenzie cam up big for us."
Ridder went 3-for-3 with a homer, double and single. She knocked in six runs.
Ridder's three-run homer in the second made it 4-0. The Tigers added six runs in the third and four more in the fourth.
Baker had two hits and two RBI. Cooper went 2-for-3 with the homer and a double. She also scored twice. Neuhaus, Broussard and Kalisek had two hits each. Prauner added a hit while Mallory Schleicher had a RBI and walked twice.
Cooper allowed five hits in four innings to earn the win. She walked three and struck out four.
"We got into a few jams defensively, but we managed to work our way out each time," Schleicher said. "Arlington had runners in scoring position each inning, but we held strong. Ella really moved the ball around well and our defense played their cleanest game of the season."
Cadie Robinson, Lainey Tierney, Jaidyn Spoon, Kylee Bruning and Emma Smailys had one hit apiece for the Eagles. Sarah Theiler took the loss. Hailey Brenn also pitched.
Fremont, 4-5, will host Bellevue East at 6:30 Tuesday night at Schilke Fields before playing Thursday night against Lincoln East at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.