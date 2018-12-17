RALSTON — Despite having three starters out for various reasons, Fremont High School captured runner-up honors Friday at the Jim McGrath Wrestling Invitational.
Elkhorn South secured the team championship with 201.5 points — just 4.5 ahead of the Tigers. Omaha Bryan was third with 146.
“Normally we would be happy with placing second as a team, but our goal was to win the tournament,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “The guys that did wrestle did a fine job, but it is hard to win tournaments with three starters out of the lineup. ... This is frustrating because we know if we were full strength, we would have won this tournament. However, the guys that did wrestle, did what they could to help the team.”
Cody Carlson remained undefeated by winning the championship at 132. The senior pinned Noah White of Elkhorn South in 3:02 and then won by fall over Axel Hernandez of South Sioux City in 2:54. Carlson then earned a 13-1 major decision over Abdi Mohamed of Omaha Bryan before beating Noah Talmadge of Ralston 10-5.
Sophomore Tommy Wentz also captured a championship. He won three straight matches by pins at 152 before earning an 11-2 major decision over Andrew Eisenbrown of Elkhorn South.
“Tommy put in his best performance of the season by winning his first high school tournament,” Wilcox said. “Tommy completely dominated with the three pins in the early rounds and in the finals he came through big with a major decision over the No. 1 seed.”
Sebastian Villagomez was runner-up at 106. He won three straight via pins before losing 17-5 to Mohamud Abdi of Omaha Bryan. Teammate Riley Fox was second at 160. He won two matches by pins before Liam Kirk of Elkhorn South won by injury default.
“Sebastian did a fantastic job by making the finals in a tournament for the second this season, as did Riley,” Wilcox said.
Hunter Robertson (145), Kayden Garges (182) and Trevin Escamilla (220) also finished second in their respective divisions. Robertson and Garges went 3-1 on the day while Escamilla finished 2-1.
Carlos Ahumada (120), Isiah Nielsen (195) and Kade Richardson (285) were third.
“I was happy with how Kade wrestled,” Wilcox said. “He keeps getting better every day.”
Luke Follett finished fourth at 126.
The Tigers will host fellow Heartland Athletic Conference school Lincoln Southeast in a dual at 7 Friday night in the FHS Middle Gym. Fremont is then off until Dec. 29 when the Tigers compete in the Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational.