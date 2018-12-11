The Fremont Flyers dropped a pair of hockey games to the Des Moines Capitals on both the junior varsity and varsity levels last weekend.
The Capitals scored two goals apiece in the first and second periods on their way to a 5-0 varsity win on Saturday in Buccaneer Arena.
Kyle Wernli had 38 saves for the Flyers.
On Sunday, Des Moines edged Fremont 2-1 behind two goals (first and third periods) by Tanner Krist.
Fremont trailed 1-0 in the first period, but Brock McQuistan scored on a power play goal. Connor Kuehn and Andrew Hansen assisted on the score.
Wernli had 42 saves.
The Flyers lost the junior varsity game 4-3 on Saturday.
Fremont was down 2-0 in the first period when Connor Szolek scored off a Jonathan Savoie assist. It was 3-1 early in the third period when Hansen scored an unassisted goal.
After the Capitals made it 4-2, Szolek scored off a Hansen assist.
J.J. Nordman had 19 saves for Fremont.
On Sunday, the Flyers trailed 2-0 in the second period when Tyler Hiatt scored off a Jack O’Loughlin assist. Des Moines answered with a goal later in the period.
In the third, Austin Smutz of the Flyers scored a goal that was assisted by Reed Cooper. The Capitals, however, added another goal to pick up a 4-2 victory.
Matthew McKinney had 14 saves and Nordman finished with five for Fremont.