The Fremont Flyers lost a pair of games to Sioux City recently in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
The varsity suffered a 6-1 setback. Evan Bespoyasny of Omaha Creighton Prep scored the Flyers' lone goal. Ty Bradley of Bennington and Connor Kuehn of Bellevue East assisted on the goal.
Kyle Wernli had 19 saves.
The Flyers lost the junior varsity game 3-1.
Connor Szolek of Millard West accounted for Fremont's score off a Tyler Hiatt assist.
Matthew McKinney had 11 saves and J.J. Nordman recorded six.